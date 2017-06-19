Chelsea will miss John Terry more than you think, says Joe Cole

The Blues captain has played his last game for his club of over twenty years and his former team mate thinks that he will be sorely missed Joe Cole is worried that Chelsea will miss John Terry more than they might have imagined next season as the defender looks for other opportunities away from Stamford Bridge. Terry is Chelsea's most successful ever captain, having lifted 15 major honours during his 22-year stay at the west London club.

