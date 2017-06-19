Chelsea will miss John Terry more than you think, says Joe Cole
The Blues captain has played his last game for his club of over twenty years and his former team mate thinks that he will be sorely missed Joe Cole is worried that Chelsea will miss John Terry more than they might have imagined next season as the defender looks for other opportunities away from Stamford Bridge. Terry is Chelsea's most successful ever captain, having lifted 15 major honours during his 22-year stay at the west London club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC