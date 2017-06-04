Carrick as irreplaceable as ever for Man Utd
The England international midfielder is part of an ever-changing United side but his importance to the club remains a constant Michael Carrick is assured one hell of a turnout on Sunday as his 11 years of service to Manchester United are honoured with a testimonial match at Old Trafford. Not only is the match heading for a near-sellout, but the likes of Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes and Patrice Evra will be wearing the United shirt once more under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson as the midfielder receives a string of warranted accolades for his performances since arriving from Tottenham in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC