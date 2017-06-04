Carrick as irreplaceable as ever for Man Utd

The England international midfielder is part of an ever-changing United side but his importance to the club remains a constant Michael Carrick is assured one hell of a turnout on Sunday as his 11 years of service to Manchester United are honoured with a testimonial match at Old Trafford. Not only is the match heading for a near-sellout, but the likes of Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes and Patrice Evra will be wearing the United shirt once more under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson as the midfielder receives a string of warranted accolades for his performances since arriving from Tottenham in 2006.

