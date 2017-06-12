Canada's Clayton to fight Navarrete t...

Canada's Clayton to fight Navarrete this week for two minor titles

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Clayton is to face Johnny Navarrete of Mexico on Thursday night at the Montreal Casino for the WBC Continental Americas and IBF International welterweight belts. The Montreal-based fighter from Dartmouth, N.S. was to have fought for the titles two weeks ago at the Bell Centre, but the bout was cancelled when his intended opponent Oscar Cortez failed to make the 147-pound limit by more than 20 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC