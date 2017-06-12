Canada's Clayton to fight Navarrete this week for two minor titles
Clayton is to face Johnny Navarrete of Mexico on Thursday night at the Montreal Casino for the WBC Continental Americas and IBF International welterweight belts. The Montreal-based fighter from Dartmouth, N.S. was to have fought for the titles two weeks ago at the Bell Centre, but the bout was cancelled when his intended opponent Oscar Cortez failed to make the 147-pound limit by more than 20 pounds.
