Canada coach Octavio Zambrano trims roster for Curacao soccer friendly
Canada soccer coach Octavio Zambrano has trimmed his roster to 23 for next Tuesday's friendly with Curacao in Montreal. The White team beat the Red team 4-1 in the 80-minute game Thursday at the Montreal Impact training centre.
