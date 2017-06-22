Cameroon, Australia draw 1-1 at Confederations Cup
Cameroon and Australia drew 1-1 on Thursday in a physical game that left both teams facing early exits from the Confederations Cup Cameroon, Australia draw 1-1 at Confederations Cup Cameroon and Australia drew 1-1 on Thursday in a physical game that left both teams facing early exits from the Confederations Cup Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sVrFYV Australia's Mark Milligan, left, scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot past Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, right, during the Confederations, Cup Group B soccer match between Cameroon and Australia, at the St.Petersburg stadium in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC