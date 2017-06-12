Brian Lara Stadium to host CPL finals
The newly opened Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad will host the finals of the 2017 Caribbean Premier League in September, organisers confirmed Saturday. Four games comprising three playoffs and the grand final will be played at the 15 000-seat venue in south Trinidad from September 5-9.
