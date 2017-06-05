Brazil star defender Roberto Carlos denies doping charges
Brazilian defensive star Roberto Carlos, who was part of the team that won the 2002 World Cup, denies accusations of doping made in a German documentary. Broadcaster ARD/WDR aired a documentary on Saturday that alleges Carlos was a patient of a doctor who has been accused of helping athletes use banned performance-enhancing substances.
