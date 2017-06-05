Boyz head to Peru under cloud followi...

Boyz head to Peru under cloud following death of Burrell

8 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz depart the island today with heavy hearts for their friendly international game against the 15th-ranked Peru, in that country on Tuesday. While it will be business as usual for the professionals they strive to be, there is no doubt that players and staff alike will carry the sting in their hearts of the recent passing of their quintessential leader, Captain Horace Burrell.

