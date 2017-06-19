Boyz book final berth after shoot-out

Boyz book final berth after shoot-out

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz booked a place in the Caribbean Football Union Caribbean Cup final with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over French Guiana in Fort-De-France, Martinique, last night. Theodore Whitmore's Boyz made the task difficult for themselves, allowing midfielder Ludovic Baal to give French Guiana the lead.

