Boyz book final berth after shoot-out
Jamaica's Reggae Boyz booked a place in the Caribbean Football Union Caribbean Cup final with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over French Guiana in Fort-De-France, Martinique, last night. Theodore Whitmore's Boyz made the task difficult for themselves, allowing midfielder Ludovic Baal to give French Guiana the lead.
