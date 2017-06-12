Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit
The Ligue 1 title-holders have secured the services of the Swiss goalkeeper, though he plans to return to the German club after retirement The 33-year-old's contract at Volkswagen Arena still had two years to run but he has opted to move to the Ligue 1 champions, agreeing a deal at Stade Louis II through to 2020. The former Switzerland goalkeeper, who retired from international football in 2014, will compete with Danijel Subasic and Morgan De Sanctis for the number one shirt at Leonardo Jardim's title-holders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC