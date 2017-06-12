Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg...

Benaglio joins Monaco after Wolfsburg exit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Ligue 1 title-holders have secured the services of the Swiss goalkeeper, though he plans to return to the German club after retirement The 33-year-old's contract at Volkswagen Arena still had two years to run but he has opted to move to the Ligue 1 champions, agreeing a deal at Stade Louis II through to 2020. The former Switzerland goalkeeper, who retired from international football in 2014, will compete with Danijel Subasic and Morgan De Sanctis for the number one shirt at Leonardo Jardim's title-holders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC