Barcelona player Arda Turan verbally, physically attacks sports journalist on plane

Tuesday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish international and Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has verbally and physically assaulted a Turkish sports journalist on a plane carrying the national team from Macedonia's Skopje to Italy's Trieste late on June 6. Just as the plane was about to take off, Turan reportedly came nearby daily Milliyet's Bilal Mese, who was already buckled up in his seat, shouting at the journalist. "Tell me Bilal Mese, were you there? Were you with us that you wrote about the bonuses issue? From whom did I ask for money? From whom did ask I for bonuses? Talk now, talk.

