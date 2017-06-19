Ball time
Jamaica's Reggae Boyz hit the ground running shortly after arriving here yesterday to defend their CFU Men's Caribbean Cup title. After two days of torturous travel to get here, head coach Theodore Whitmore wasted no time and ordered a quick turnaround for a late evening training session as the final group of players rolled up to the Bakoula Hotel.
