Australia v Brazil at MCG: Socceroos' inferiority complex a thing of the past, says Jackson Irvine

10 hrs ago

Jackson Irvine insists the Socceroos' inferiority complex is consigned to the past as Australia prepare to go hard at world No.1 Brazil before tackling more global heavy-hitters at the Confederations Cup. Irvine said the vital triumph in Adelaide has the Socceroos well-primed for the remainder of a huge June that continues at the MCG for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil and culminates at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

