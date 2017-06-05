Altidore starts at forward with Dempsey for US vs. Trinidad
Jozy Altidore was paired with Clint Dempsey at forward as the American resumed World Cup qualifying on Thursday night against Trinidad and Tobago. Altidore replaced Bobby Wood, the only change from the lineup that started Saturday's 1-1 exhibition tie against Venezuela.
