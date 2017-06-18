AC Milan legend Maldini to play tennis doubles in ATP World Tour

Having retired from football in 2009, the five-time European Cup winner has thrived after turning his hand to a new sport Former AC Milan and Italy defender Paolo Maldini will take part in this year's ATP World Tour, it has been announced. Maldini, who was awarded a wild card for the Challenger event in his home city, progressed to the professional rounds proper after having won the pre-qualifying tournament with friend and coach Stefano Landonio.

