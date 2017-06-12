Aaron Ramsey confident over Panenka penalty against Serbia

Aaron Ramsey has revealed how he won the battle of minds with Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic over his Panenka penalty. Ramsey netted from the spot in Wales' 1-1 World Cup draw in Belgrade on Sunday night, taking a leaf out of the famous spot-kick book of Czechoslovakia great Antonin Panenka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.