100th Socceroos cap adds to Cahill's legend

SOCCEROOS forward Tim Cahill will keep his emotions in check for the crunch match against Chile, for the good of the team, despite the incredible personal landmark of earning a 100th cap for his country, should he be called in to action. Cahill first turned out for Australia over 13 years ago, was the first Australian to score at a World Cup finals when he netted against Japan in 2006 and is two goals shy of a half century in the green and gold.

