Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels 'stronger' after surgery in the United States
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels "stronger" following surgery in the United States of America to repair cruciate ligament damage to his knee. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/zlatan-ibrahimovic-says-he-feels-stronger-after-surgery-in-the-united-states-35674073.html Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels "stronger" following surgery in the United States of America to repair cruciate ligament damage to his knee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC