Why Mumbai missed out on U17 football World Cup final

IMAGE: FIFA's inspection team including FIFA head of events Jaime Yarza, left, and Tournament Director Javier Ceppi. Photograph: Kind courtesy AIFF/Twitter Javier Ceppi, tournament director for the 2017 Under-17 football World Cup, which India will host, says the local organising committee's main intention is to provide a great experience to everyone attending the tournament.

