Who is David Neres? Ajax's new Brazilian sensation who's been compared to Neymar
The 20-year-old Brazilian has had an immediate impact in the Dutch capital, having become the most expensive foreign signing in league history If precedent is anything to go by, the early signs suggest David Neres can become a true superstar in the Eredivisie. Just like former PSV hero Mateja Kezman before him, Neres is now the most expensive foreign signing in Eredivisie history.
