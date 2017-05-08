West Indies include four uncapped players for Women's World Cup
West Indies selectors have drafted four uncapped players in the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup to be played in June and July in England. Opening batsman Felicia Walters , wicket-keeper Reniece Boyce , fast bowler Quiana Joseph and all-rounder Akeira Peters have all made it to the squad for the first time.
