We'd love Terry here... but he'd have to fight for his place, says Cook

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

STEVE Cook says it would be "brilliant" for Cherries to sign John Terry but warned any new players they will face a "fight for their shirt". Former England skipper Terry will leave Chelsea this summer after a wonderful 19-year career at Stamford Bridge, with Cherries reported to be among the frontrunners for the defender's signature.

