USMNT Returns to Hartford in July

15 hrs ago Read more: New England Soccer Today

The United States Men's National Team will return to the region on Jul. 1 for a pre-Gold Cup friendly against Ghana at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford, Ct. The match, which will kickoff at 4:45pm, will take place one week before the U.S.'s Gold Cup match against Panama on Jul. 8. The U.S.-Ghana clash will be broadcast live on ESPN, UniMas and UDN. "Ghana is certainly a team that brings different challenges, and it's the type of competition we need as we continue to develop our program," U.S. head coach Bruce Arena said in a federation release.

