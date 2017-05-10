Univision's 2017-18 Slate Focuses On "Passion...

Univision's 2017-18 Slate Focuses On ...

Univision will return such popular series as drama El Chapo , music competition show La Banda and the Sunday newsmag Aqui y Ahora , along with live sports including the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The net also will debut a handful of drama series including Pap a Toda Madre and El ltimo Dragn and the music-focused Barrio Records, about a reggaetn record label, its artists and the shady, cutthroat powerbrokers behind the scenes.

