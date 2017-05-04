U-17 FIFA World Cup: Venues at Kochi and Kolkata will be ready by May 30: Vijay Goel
Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday expressed happiness over the preparation for the Under- 17 FIFA World Cup in October and said both Kochi and Kolkata venues would be ready by May 30. Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan's preparation is well on track. The venue hosts the final of the mega event.
