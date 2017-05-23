The Latest: Turkish president 'shares...

The Latest: Turkish president 'shares pain' of UK attack

Turkish officials say they "strongly condemn" the attack in Manchester and promised to work together with the United Kingdom against terror. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkey "shares the pain of the state of England and the English people" in the attack that killed 22 people.

