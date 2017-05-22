The Latest: May says bombing 'a callous terrorist attack.'
British Prime Minister Theresa May says that it is "beyond doubt" that Britain and the city of Manchester have fallen victim to "a callous terrorist attack." Speaking outside her offices in London, she says "Although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way, it is the worst attack the city has experienced, and the worst ever to hit the north of England."
