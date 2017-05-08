The 10 clubs running England's play-o...

The 10 clubs running England's play-off gauntlet

2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

Chelsea will be Premier League champions by Saturday morning AEST, when they travel to West Bromwich Albion for a rare Friday night football clash in the UK. Their routine 3-0 win over Middlesbrough consigned Boro back to the second division, while cashing in on Tottenham's weekend slip-up to lead by seven points with three games to go.

