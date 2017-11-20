Telemundo Deportes Announces Team of ...

Telemundo Deportes Announces Team of Presenters for FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Telemundo Deportes today revealed its team of presenters and commentators for its upcoming coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 taking place June 17- July 2. The on-air team will include Telemundo's most distinguished television presenters, former star players and Telemundo Deportes' team of soccer experts, as well as a production staff of more than 150 people. The entire team will be based in Russia throughout the duration of the tournament, marking the first time ever that coverage of all Confederations Cup matches will be produced live from all venue cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC