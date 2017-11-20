Telemundo Deportes Announces Team of Presenters for FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017
Telemundo Deportes today revealed its team of presenters and commentators for its upcoming coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 taking place June 17- July 2. The on-air team will include Telemundo's most distinguished television presenters, former star players and Telemundo Deportes' team of soccer experts, as well as a production staff of more than 150 people. The entire team will be based in Russia throughout the duration of the tournament, marking the first time ever that coverage of all Confederations Cup matches will be produced live from all venue cities.
