T&T target Pan Am Cup silver*May 17, 2017, 11:20 PM Ast

GROWING IN CONFIDENCE: Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, left, blocks a shot by Argentina's Joaquin Menini during their Pan Am Games encounter on July 14, 2015, in Toronto. - Photo: AP Trinidad and Tobago senior men's hockey team coach Glen "Fido" Francis will add three more experienced players to his roster ahead of the Pan-Am Cup to be hosted in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, from August 4-13.

