Still no place for Benzema in France squad for friendlies

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the third goal against Celta during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the third goal against Celta during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.