Spurs players begin pulling out of Hong Kong friendly match

Three players withdraw from consideration for travelling party due to international commitments, with more involved in World Cup qualifiers in June Despite club ambassador Ledley King's claims earlier this week that Tottenham Hotspur's players were on board for the end-of-season trip to Asia for a big-money exhibition match against Hong Kong Premier League champions Kitchee , three Spurs players have pulled out of the trip with more expected to follow. Kyle Walker-Peters and Joshua Onomah withdrew from consideration for the travelling party due to a clash with the start of England's under-20 World Cup campaign, which begins on May 20. Cameron Carter-Vickers became the third withdrawal when he was named in the USA squad.

