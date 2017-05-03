South Africa's Benni McCarthy conside...

South Africa's Benni McCarthy considered walking off due to racism

Read more: BBC News

Former South Africa captain Benni McCarthy says he nearly walked off the pitch because of the incessant racism during matches when he played in Europe. "At times I didn't want to even play anymore because I couldn't take it, people calling you all kinds of things," he said.

