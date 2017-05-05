South Africa appoint Englishman Baxte...

South Africa appoint Englishman Baxter for second spell

Read more: The Star Online

Englishman Stuart Baxter has been appointed coach of the South African national football team for a second spell, ending a five-month search for a new coach, the country's football association announced on Thursday. The 63-year-old, who has also previously led Finland and the England Under-19 side, coached South Africa in 2004 and 2005 but was axed after the team failed to qualify or the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Chicago, IL

