South Africa appoint Englishman Baxter for second spell
Englishman Stuart Baxter has been appointed coach of the South African national football team for a second spell, ending a five-month search for a new coach, the country's football association announced on Thursday. The 63-year-old, who has also previously led Finland and the England Under-19 side, coached South Africa in 2004 and 2005 but was axed after the team failed to qualify or the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
