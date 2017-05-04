Sounders set to host Reds for rematch of 2016 MLS Cup
Sounders set to host Reds for rematch of 2016 MLS Cup - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA The Seattle Sounders are set to have one of the most anticipated matchups of the season when they host the Toronto Reds on Saturday. Last season, these two teams played each other in the 2016 MLS Cup marking the first time in league history that two expansion teams, not part of the original clubs from the league's inception, were in the MLS Cup.
