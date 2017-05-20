Socceroos secure Eredivisie bolter Ajdin Hrustic in tug-of-war with Bosnia

Australia appears to have won the international tug-of-war for highly-rated youngster Ajdin Hrustic, with the Socceroos set to announce the uncapped winger in their provisional squad on Monday. The 20-year-old Groningen bolter is understood to be the biggest surprise to be announced in the extended 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, friendly against Brazil and Confederations Cup in Russia in what will be one of the biggest months for the national team in recent years.

