Soccer - Muntari banned after racism complaint, Inter and Lazio sanctioned

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd. Ghana's Sulley Muntari listens to his country's national anthem before their international soccer friendly against South Korea at Sun Life stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 9, 2014.

