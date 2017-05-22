Soccer - Maclaren recalled for Austra...

Soccer - Maclaren recalled for Australia's crunch Saudi qualifier

Read more: The Star Online

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has recalled Germany-bound striker Jamie Maclaren in a preliminary 30-man squad for the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia and the Confederations Cup in Russia. Former Brisbane Roar forward Maclaren won Australia's 'Golden Boot' with Melbourne Victory's Besart Berisha after scoring 19 goals in the domestic A-League's regular season, and is back in the frame after missing the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates.

