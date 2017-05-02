'Shame on you!' - Keane blasts Man Utd and Liverpool for celebrating top-four finishes
The former Red Devils midfielder has hit out at once illustrious clubs for placing greater emphasis on Champions League qualification than trophies Roy Keane says the emphasis placed on top-four finishes by the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool makes him "cringe". The former Republic of Ireland international formed part of an era of dominance for United under Sir Alex Ferguson in which they considered anything less than Premier League title glory and a strong Champions League challenge to have been a failure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC