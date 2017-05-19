'Serie A gave us an experience which is difficult to find in other countries' - Ancelotti
Italian managers are having excellent seasons across Europe and the Bayern boss attributed that to the variety of experiences they receive in Serie A Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Serie A does an excellent job at preparing coaches for the rigours they face in both foreign and continental leagues. The 2016-17 campaign has been a strong one for Italian coaches, as Ancelotti and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have won the Bundesliga and Premier League, respectively.
