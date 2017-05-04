Schweinsteiger: I'd like to see Neymar in a Bayern Munich jersey
Asked which player he would add to the club if he were the sporting director this summer, the World Cup winner told Goal he would choose the Brazilian Bastian Schweinsteiger doesn't believe his former club Bayern Munich need to change much, even if the German giants will only add the Bundesliga title to their large trophy case this season. But if he were sporting director for a day, he knows who he would want to bring in to return the team to their treble-winning glory.
