Sam Allardyce interested in bringing Jermain Defoe to Crystal Palace
Sam Allardyce has confirmed his interest in signing Jermain Defoe but insists he is not working on potential transfer targets until Crystal Palace's Premier League status is secure. The manager earlier this season described Defoe, alongside Nicolas Anelka, as the finest striker he has worked with and has also spoken of his desire to permanently recruit the on-loan Mamadou Sakho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC