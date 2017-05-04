Sam Allardyce interested in bringing Jermain Defoe to Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce has confirmed his interest in signing Jermain Defoe but insists he is not working on potential transfer targets until Crystal Palace's Premier League status is secure. The manager earlier this season described Defoe, alongside Nicolas Anelka, as the finest striker he has worked with and has also spoken of his desire to permanently recruit the on-loan Mamadou Sakho.

