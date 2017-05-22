Rush to Owen: Liverpool numbers game
HOW many goals did Ian Rush score in his pomp? The Reds were in division two for how long? Who was Gordon Hodgson? These were heady times at Anfield, but - of course - such exploits still weren't good enough for them to win the title. They won 12 and drew seven of their 19 matches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC