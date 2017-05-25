Roy Keane backs Burnley defender Kevin Long to take his chance with the Republic of Ireland
REPUBLIC of Ireland assistant Roy Keane has praised Burnley defender Kevin Long after he was included in an international squad for the first time. The 26-year-old rose from the fringes at Turf Moor to start the last three Premier League games of the season as regular central defenders Michael Keane and Ben Mee missed out through injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC