Richard Kingson attends first CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that ex-international Richard Kingson is in Cameroon for the first ever CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course to prepare him for the Black Stars job. The former Wigan and Blackpool gloves man attended the course alongside countryman Cudjoe Addo who is Goalkeepers trainer for Mauritius national team.

