Richard Kingson attends first CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course
GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that ex-international Richard Kingson is in Cameroon for the first ever CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course to prepare him for the Black Stars job. The former Wigan and Blackpool gloves man attended the course alongside countryman Cudjoe Addo who is Goalkeepers trainer for Mauritius national team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC