Radio One Children's Sports Fiesta flags off May 20
Preliminary football matches of the second edition of Radio One Sports Fiesta will kick off May 20 at the National Broadcast Academy, Fajuyi Way, Ikeja, Lagos with 32 male and 8 female teams participating. Apart from football, the fiesta will also feature the 100 metres dash and the 1 x 400 metres relay race.
