Qatar's Emir Cup final to be held at Khalifa International Stadium
Qatar's iconic Khalifa International Stadium will host the Emir Cup football final between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd on May 19 marking a momentous occasion in the country's rapid progress leading up to the FIFA World Cup in 2022. It will also host the opening match and final of the Gulf Cup in December.
