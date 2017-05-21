Qatar confident of completing Cup preparations by 2020

Just two days after the country inaugurated its first 2022 FIFA World Cup venue with a spectacular ceremony, Qatar's Minister of Culture and Sports said the football-loving country will be ready to host the game's showpiece event 'by 2020'. In a chat on hugely popular TV show 'Al Majlis' broadcast on Al Kass Sports Chennel, H E Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali said Qatar remained committed to delivering 'a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup'.

