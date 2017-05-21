Qatar confident of completing Cup pre...

Qatar confident of completing Cup preparations by 2020

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Just two days after the country inaugurated its first 2022 FIFA World Cup venue with a spectacular ceremony, Qatar's Minister of Culture and Sports said the football-loving country will be ready to host the game's showpiece event 'by 2020'. In a chat on hugely popular TV show 'Al Majlis' broadcast on Al Kass Sports Chennel, H E Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali said Qatar remained committed to delivering 'a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC