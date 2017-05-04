Qatar Airways Bags FIFA Deal for Official Partner and Airline Until 2022

Upcoming events sponsored by Qatar Airways will include the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Qatar Airways has signed a major sponsorship deal with FIFA until 2022 when the World Cup will be hosted in Qatar, the airline said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.