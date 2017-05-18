Qatar 2022 World Cup to have a robust...

Qatar 2022 World Cup to have a robust security plan

A picture taken on May 18, 2017, shows labourers cleaning the cooling system at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha after it was refurbished ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Up to 1.3 million fans will visit Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, according to Nasser Al-Khater, a senior figure with the body organising Qatar's World Cup, a figure equivalent to half the Gulf country's current population.

